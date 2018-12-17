BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRUS. grace capital bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

