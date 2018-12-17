BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Barclays

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 272 ($3.55).

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 251.55 ($3.29) on Monday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

In related news, insider Matthew Key purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £78,120 ($102,077.62).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

