Burcon NutraScience (BU) Trading Down 15%

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) shares dropped 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 346,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 789% from the average daily volume of 38,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 650.26.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

