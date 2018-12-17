Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Position Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2,315.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,035,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827,058 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.17% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $113,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,588,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,071,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,968,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $261,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,096 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,743,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,410,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $27,858,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Capital set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Position Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/cabot-oil-gas-co-cog-position-raised-by-mackenzie-financial-corp.html.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.