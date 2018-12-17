Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSTE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $503.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

