Cairn Energy (CNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNE. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 259.95 ($3.40).

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 153.70 ($2.01) on Monday. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 164.20 ($2.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 237 ($3.10).

In other news, insider Simon Thomson bought 31,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,626.72 ($64,846.10).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

