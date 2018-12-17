Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Position Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Calavo Growers worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVGW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,781,000 after purchasing an additional 231,375 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 293,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 108,551 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 169,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 78,197 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lecil E. Cole sold 100,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $10,398,689.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 571,071 shares in the company, valued at $59,208,641.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $32,838.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,978.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price target on Calavo Growers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

CVGW opened at $85.67 on Monday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

