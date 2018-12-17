CaliphCoin (CALC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00

CaliphCoin (CURRENCY:CALC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One CaliphCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CaliphCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CaliphCoin has a total market cap of $554.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CaliphCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CaliphCoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00012395 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000078 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00048674 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CaliphCoin

CaliphCoin (CRYPTO:CALC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. CaliphCoin’s total supply is 148,677,180 coins and its circulating supply is 6,651,808 coins. The official website for CaliphCoin is caliphcoin.eu. CaliphCoin’s official Twitter account is @http://caliphcoin.eu/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CaliphCoin

CaliphCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaliphCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaliphCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaliphCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaliphCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaliphCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.