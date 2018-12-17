Callon Petroleum (CPE) is Phocas Financial Corp.’s 2nd Largest Position

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,596,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 115,362 shares during the period. Callon Petroleum comprises about 1.7% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $19,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 731,032 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. 71,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.06. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $161.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Callon Petroleum to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Callon Petroleum (CPE) is Phocas Financial Corp.’s 2nd Largest Position” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/callon-petroleum-cpe-is-phocas-financial-corp-s-2nd-largest-position.html.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.