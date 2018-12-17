Callon Petroleum (CPE) Shares Gap Down to $7.02

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $7.02. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 178703 shares trading hands.

CPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $161.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,395,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $244,542,000 after buying an additional 615,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,395,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $244,542,000 after buying an additional 615,053 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1,009.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 7.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,596,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after buying an additional 115,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 9.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,053,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after buying an additional 509,819 shares in the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

