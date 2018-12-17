Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Insider Sells C$1,560,000.00 in Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) insider Carrie Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total transaction of C$1,560,000.00.

TSE GOOS opened at C$69.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of C$33.83 and a 52-week high of C$95.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$86.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$82.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.20.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

