Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 600.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $77.13 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.05.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.41). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 754.13%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

