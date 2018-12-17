Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 4,700 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after acquiring an additional 74,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,301,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after acquiring an additional 32,479 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 79,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $79.41 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.37%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

