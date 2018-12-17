Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) in a report published on Friday morning. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $32.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $389.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.94.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

