Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Castlight Health (CSLT)

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 134.74% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We continue to believe that Castlight’s transition from a point solution company (price transparency) to a platform solution (employee wellness) has been overlooked by investors. Anthem’s rollout of Engage is a good example of the company’s progress. We believe the company is poised to post 18% top-line growth in 2018 and to significantly reduce its operating losses and cash burn. Our 2019 estimates already reflect the loss of WMT (Not Covered) and potential savings from its cost-reduction efforts. The company continues to add new platform relationships while stabilizing its attrition of transparency customers.””

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSLT. Dougherty & Co decreased their price objective on Castlight Health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

CSLT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.13. 834,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,911. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $307.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castlight Health will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 13,997 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $36,672.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 26,045 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $67,456.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,169 shares in the company, valued at $655,707.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,849 shares of company stock worth $193,042 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,786,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 24.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,774,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,982 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 35.8% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,606,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 687,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 209.3% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 888,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 601,502 shares during the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.

