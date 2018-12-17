Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 278.11 ($3.63).

CAPC has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities lowered their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 378 ($4.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of CAPC stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Monday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 251.90 ($3.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 326.10 ($4.26).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, and Other. Its assets principally comprise investment and development properties at Covent Garden and Earls Court.

