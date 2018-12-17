Capital International Investors Purchases 264,000 Shares of Enel Americas SA (ENIA)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 35.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,000 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Enel Americas were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Enel Americas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,834,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 59,420 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Enel Americas by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enel Americas by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Enel Americas by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Enel Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENIA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enel Americas in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of ENIA opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.64. Enel Americas SA has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

