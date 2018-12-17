Capital International Investors Purchases Shares of 85,934 Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $103.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12-month low of $100.99 and a 12-month high of $143.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.27 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

In related news, VP Tom P. Quinly sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $230,571.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,999.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $610,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,542,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,055. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Curtiss-Wright to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capital International Investors Purchases Shares of 85,934 Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/capital-international-investors-purchases-shares-of-85934-curtiss-wright-corp-cw.html.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.