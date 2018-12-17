Capital Research Global Investors Invests $12.60 Million in Centene Corp (CNC) Stock

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 40.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 33.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,523,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,680,000 after purchasing an additional 224,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 40.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,199 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $301,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centene from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In related news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $127.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $94.69 and a twelve month high of $148.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.58%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

