Capital Research Global Investors Invests $399,000 in TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Stock

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

