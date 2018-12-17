Capital World Investors Boosts Holdings in Globant SA (GLOB)

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 901,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,072 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Globant were worth $53,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Globant by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 34,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG increased its holdings in Globant by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invictus RG now owns 13,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 52.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 676,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after buying an additional 232,283 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Globant in the third quarter valued at about $4,324,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Globant by 27.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Globant from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $55.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.85. Globant SA has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $66.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

