Capital World Investors Buys Shares of 208,000 Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Shopify by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Shopify by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $185.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $190.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.90.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $140.17 on Monday. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $100.40 and a 12-month high of $176.60. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $270.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

