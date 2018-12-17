Capital World Investors Cuts Position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,352,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 519,300 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.06% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $44,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CFO David Arkowitz bought 4,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.56 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Clayman bought 5,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,344.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $505.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.17. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,346.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Capital World Investors Cuts Position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/capital-world-investors-cuts-position-in-flexion-therapeutics-inc-flxn.html.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.