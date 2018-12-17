Captrust Financial Advisors Has $15.68 Million Holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 7,911.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,672 shares during the period. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf makes up about 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $15,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 15,267,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,698 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the third quarter worth about $56,518,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 20.2% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 795,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 133,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 523,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,448 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 7.0% during the third quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 500,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,583 shares during the period.

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

