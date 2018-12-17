Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,162 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV opened at $153.19 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $149.68 and a 52-week high of $174.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,162 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/captrust-financial-advisors-sells-1162-shares-of-ishares-russell-3000-etf-iwv.html.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.