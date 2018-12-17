Carbon Black (CBLK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Carbon Black Inc. provides endpoint security solutions. Its cloud-based security platform captures, records and analyzes endpoint data and combines with its analytics platform. The company provides technology solutions in endpoint security categories application control, endpoint detection and response and next generation antivirus. Carbon Black Inc. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of CBLK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,464. Carbon Black has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carbon Black will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBLK. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carbon Black during the second quarter worth $37,487,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Carbon Black by 118.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,702,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 922,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Carbon Black during the second quarter worth $20,799,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Carbon Black during the third quarter worth $11,438,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carbon Black during the second quarter worth $6,093,000. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

