CareTech Holdings plc (LON:CTH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31), with a volume of 57453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.51).

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of CareTech in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on the stock.

Get CareTech alerts:

In other CareTech news, insider James Stuart Cumming bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £20,250 ($26,460.21). Also, insider Karl Upton Monaghan bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £24,723 ($32,304.98). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,767.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CareTech (CTH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $330.00” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/caretech-cth-sets-new-1-year-low-at-330-00.html.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.