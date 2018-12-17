Carlisle Companies (CSL) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s current price.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $129.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

