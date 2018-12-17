Cascend Securities Upgrades First Solar (FSLR) to “Buy”

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cascend Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSLR. Argus raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $42.81. 28,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,859. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $676.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.93 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in First Solar by 59.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,360 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 31,342 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Solar by 1,315.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,380 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 3.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $89,728,000 after buying an additional 62,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

