Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Director Gregory B. Peters Sells 4,000 Shares

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Gregory B. Peters sold 4,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $122,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,378.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. The company had revenue of $172.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 70,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

