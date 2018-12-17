CashBet Coin (CBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $18.94, $51.55 and $5.60. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $26,138.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.93 or 0.09918428 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00031639 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CBC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,292,288 coins. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

