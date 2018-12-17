Castleark Management LLC Acquires 2,950 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,175,982,000 after acquiring an additional 247,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,442,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,718,000 after acquiring an additional 962,129 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,771,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,686 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,494,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,053,000 after acquiring an additional 181,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after acquiring an additional 208,787 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 15,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $962,664.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,121 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,214.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,389,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $61.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $70.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/castleark-management-llc-acquires-2950-shares-of-keysight-technologies-inc-keys.html.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.