Castleark Management LLC Grows Stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $89,882,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 17,033.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,294,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after buying an additional 1,287,369 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 166.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,218,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after buying an additional 761,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 156.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,027,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,995,000 after buying an additional 626,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 593.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after buying an additional 352,564 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of SQM opened at $42.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 19.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3173 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

