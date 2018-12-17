Castleark Management LLC Has $652,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 57.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,042 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.95.

In other Xilinx news, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $3,375,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $88.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $746.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

