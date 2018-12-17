Catalent (CTLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.99

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.99 and last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 39326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $277,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Chiminski sold 130,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $5,916,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,335 shares of company stock worth $8,161,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Catalent by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,925,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,779 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Catalent by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Catalent by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

