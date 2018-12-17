Catalent (CTLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.99

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.99 and last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 39326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
In other Catalent news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $277,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Chiminski sold 130,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $5,916,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,335 shares of company stock worth $8,161,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Catalent by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,925,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,779 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Catalent by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Catalent by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Catalent Company Profile (NYSE:CTLT)
Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
