Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price objective increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Thursday morning. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles B. O’keeffe acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

