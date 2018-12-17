Caxton Associates LP Sells 84,867 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 96.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 84,867 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 25,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 498,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 13,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 177,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $559,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,022.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,119. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. UBS Group set a $99.00 price target on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $91.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

