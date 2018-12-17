CDW (CDW) Stake Lessened by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 19,305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,694,000 after acquiring an additional 533,605 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 421,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 210,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,401,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,571,000 after purchasing an additional 187,467 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,017,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in CDW by 4,571.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $1,372,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,481,469.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,753.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,253 shares of company stock valued at $8,018,451. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $87.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.03. CDW has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $96.75.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CDW will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

