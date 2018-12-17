Cedar Hill Associates LLC Sells 54,000 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Cedar Hill Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 20.7% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 131,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in General Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,799,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,127,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 5,184.5% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 73,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Electric to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

In other General Electric news, Director Francisco Dsouza acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

