Centerra Gold (CG) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CG. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.16.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

TSE CG opened at C$5.31 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.76 and a 52 week high of C$8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$338.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.529999996007533 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.