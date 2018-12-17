Cerro Grande Mining Corp (TSE:CEG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cerro Grande Mining (CEG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/cerro-grande-mining-ceg-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-01.html.

Cerro Grande Mining Company Profile (TSE:CEG)

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation is a mining, exploration and development company. The Company produces gold, silver and copper, with operations mainly in Chile. Its Pimenton mine encompasses 3,121 hectares (7,708 acres). The Company’s other assets are a porphyry copper deposit (the Pimenton Porphyry) and other projects in various stages of exploration and development in Chile, which include Santa Cecilia, Tordillo, and two limestone deposits Catedral and Cal Norte.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerro Grande Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerro Grande Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.