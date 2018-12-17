CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Receives $38.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CEVA from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

CEVA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.68. 194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.02 million, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.35. CEVA has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,262,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,044,000 after acquiring an additional 40,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,262,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,044,000 after acquiring an additional 40,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 793,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

