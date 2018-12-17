Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,290 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $53,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 766,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,819,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,840,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 68,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $309.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $396.64.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays set a $259.00 target price on Charter Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $418.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.94.

In other Charter Communications news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total value of $46,687,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

