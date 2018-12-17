Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Director Sells $28,450.00 in Stock

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CHSP opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $33.81.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $156.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chesapeake Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,369,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,474,000 after buying an additional 79,085 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 471,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,107,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,474,000 after buying an additional 79,085 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $5,971,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 144,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

