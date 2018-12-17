China Biologic Products (CBPO) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.33.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

CBPO opened at $72.02 on Thursday. China Biologic Products has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.13). China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Biologic Products will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,484,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,785,000 after purchasing an additional 780,455 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,411,000 after purchasing an additional 339,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 873,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,690,000 after purchasing an additional 107,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.