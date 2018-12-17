CHIPS (CHIPS) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. One CHIPS coin can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00001299 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and BarterDEX. Over the last week, CHIPS has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. CHIPS has a market cap of $901,799.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.02575305 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.02148540 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00015973 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00068848 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000590 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000185 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

CHIPS Coin Profile

CHIPS (CRYPTO:CHIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,995,342 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CHIPS Coin Trading

CHIPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BarterDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHIPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHIPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

