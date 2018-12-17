Christopher & Banks (CBK) vs. New York & Company, Inc. (RTW) Head to Head Contrast

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) and New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Christopher & Banks and New York & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Christopher & Banks -8.51% -62.02% -23.16% New York & Company, Inc. 1.37% 17.03% 4.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Christopher & Banks and New York & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Christopher & Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A New York & Company, Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Christopher & Banks has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York & Company, Inc. has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Christopher & Banks and New York & Company, Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Christopher & Banks $365.91 million 0.03 -$22.02 million ($0.58) -0.56 New York & Company, Inc. $926.87 million 0.19 $5.67 million $0.10 27.50

New York & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Christopher & Banks. Christopher & Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New York & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Christopher & Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of New York & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Christopher & Banks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of New York & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New York & Company, Inc. beats Christopher & Banks on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. As of December 4, 2018, the company operated 461 stores, including 314 MPW stores, 80 Outlet stores, 35 Christopher & Banks stores, and 32 stores in its women's plus size clothing division CJ Banks in 45 states. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce Website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

New York & Company, Inc. Company Profile

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. engages in the online and retail trade of clothes. Its products include pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denim, t-shirts, active wear, accessories, bags, jewelry, and shoes. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

