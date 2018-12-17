Chuy’s (CHUY) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut shares of Chuy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.57.

CHUY stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $329.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.14.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

