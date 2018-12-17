CI Investments Inc. Has $114.61 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,800 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.00% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $114,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 165,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,799,153.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $53.90 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

