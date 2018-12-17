Ciena Co. (CIEN) SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $69,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $63,480.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 1,963 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $65,466.05.

On Wednesday, October 17th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $61,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $59,920.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $61,500.00.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 418,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,420. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Ciena had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $889.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 610.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 132,765 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Sunday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.48.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

